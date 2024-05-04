AC Bonifacio buys van as 1st 'big girl purchase'

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer-actress AC Bonifacio bought herself a van as her first major purchase.

AC posted on her social media accounts photos of the brand new black van she bought from a car manufacturer branch in Quezon City.

"My first big girl purchase!!!! After 9 years, I’ve finally bought myself a van! Been holding this off for years and now I've found a reason to push through with it," AC said.

The dancer-actress also said she would be releasing a vlog about her buying the van.

Among those who congratulated AC on her "first big girl purchase" were Gary Valenciano, Chie Filomeno, Yeng Constantino, Martin Nievera, Rodjun Cruz, Esnyr Ranollo, Zeinab Harake, Angela Ken and Tim Yap

Fellow young artists Darren Espanto and Niana Guerrero also congratulated AC while quipping that with her having a van, she can be the one to drive them around.

It has been over a decade since AC broke into the limelight making dance videos and appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" before competing in reality competition shows like "Dance Kids" and "Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids."

She has appeared in the television shows "Playhouse," "Almost Paradise," "Lyric and Beat" and "Riverdale." She debuted in theater earlier this year with "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" and will next be seen in the "Senior High" follow-up series "High Street."

