In photos: ‘Dream’ kitchen ideas for every space

MANILA, Philippines — According to the Life at Home Report 2023 of lifestyle brand Ikea, 38% of Filipinos think a home-cooked meal is one of the things that bring them the most joy in their life.

The study also found that cooking for oneself and others is one of the activities Filipinos do to maintain a sense of wellbeing at home.

These findings are testament to how we love cooking and eating, making the kitchen one of the most important areas in a Filipino home. It’s not just a place for preparing food, but also a space where families create moments and enjoy meals together.

With its mission of creating a better everyday life for many people, Ikea recently unveiled its timeless kitchen designs for every style, space, and budget. Whether you like a traditional or a modern look, you live with the whole family in a spacious home or alone in a small-space condominium, the brand offers a wide selection of options and solutions for one’s dream kitchen.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Kitchen ideas for small spaces

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo A small but cozy kitchen with a pocket vegetable farm on the side

Photo release Kitchen with a very natural look in wood and pocket greens

Photo release Kitchen with a very modern and industrial look, perfect for a bachelor's pad

Photo release Clean and basic kitchen with every element well-organized even inside the drawers

Photo release Homey country kitchen

Photo release Modern city kitchen (left) with space for waste segregation and recycling (right)

Planning the kitchen you want can be overwhelming, so the brand has planning experts available to help achieve one’s kitchen preference depending on one’s style and budget. A free kitchen planning session can be booked online by visiting Ikea.ph/kitchen. The session can be made via video call or in-store at the brand’s Planning Studio in Pasay City.

Apart from 0% installment payment plans, the label offers a 25-year guarantee on Metod kitchens that covers defects in the material and workmanship; a 10-year guarantee for the Enhet kitchen system; a five-year guarantee on appliances; and until June 2, Ikea Family members get a 10% rebate through gift cards for a minimum purchase of P150,000 on Metod kitchens in-store.