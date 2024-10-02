^

Bamboo experts holding training, seminar this October

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 4:01pm
The Carolina Bamboo Garden in Antipolo City
MANILA, Philippines — Bamboo experts will speak and teach at the 25th Bamboo Training/Seminar taking place in Carolina Bamboo Garden.

The garden, launched at the turn of the millenium in Antipolo City, named after founder and owner Carolina Gozon Jimenez, houses indigenous and exotic plants for research on the various aspects of bamboo production and utilization.

A project of the Majent Foundation and the Ecosystem Research Development Bureau, the five-hectare garden has collected and cultivated 45 bamboo species.

The training/seminar will take place in the garden itself on October 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Among the topics to be discussed are bamboo growing, management, propagation, processing, and utilization.

The seminar's fee is P2,400 per person, to be paid to the garden's business office in Bonifacio Global City.

