Angelica Panganiban gives tour of Manila 'halfway house'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panganiban gave a tour of the condo her family stays in whenever they are in Metro Manila as she, her non-showbiz partner Gregg Homan, and their one-year-old daughter Amila Sabine are based in Subic, Zambales.

The house tour was Angelica's most recent video on her YouTube, filmed last November 16 but uploaded nine days later, where she was joined by a roaming Sabine.

Angelica acknowledged that while Subic is just less than three hours away from the capital, most of her work, family, friends, and Sabine's check-ups are in Manila so it was better to have a "halfway house" than to constantly spend on hotels.

The actress explained she and Gregg opted for a minimalist design since the condo isn't a permanent house and having a baby would means lots of mess, which Sabine immediately proved by toying with a clock in the living room.

She added that the living room shelves don't usually have objects on them as Sabine could knock them over or grab them; they were placed there for vlogging purposes.

Such was the same reason for a shelf, kept from the condo's previous owner, where the lower levels were empty.

In the foyer is a small cabinet for visitors to place their footwear, and the condo itself was reworked from the previous owner's design in order to appear brighter so they could spot any mess or spillage that Sabine might make.

Angelica said they also exchanged the old dinner table for something smaller as they can't host big parties anyway, and instead have guests stay in the lounge or makeshift speakeasy area.

The bedroom only contains a bed, bedside tables, an aircon, a closet, a rug, and lamps — which Angelica joked were an ode to breastfeeding awareness — as she only wants the room to be for sleeping; the bathroom too mirrors this with a simple layout.

The lounge has a sofa bed where visitors can stay for the night and beside it is a wine chiller which Angelica further joked took up the budget of other household appliances and is where she stores milk for Sabine.

Inside the lounge's closet are items the family don't often use unless they are travelling like luggage and winter clothes. Also in the lounge is a shelf for other alcoholic drinks and a turntable, completing the speakeasy vibe.

Sabine's room is easily the most colorful with her Montessori bed, a learning table, hamper, clothes in the closet, and toys in every corner. The only downside was Sabine's bathroom doesn't have a tub, which would have been easier for the parents to bathe her.

Angelica said the kitchen's design, like the bathrooms, were unchanged from the previous owner's save for appliances like Gregg's coffee machine and a sterilizing cabinet from Anne Curtis.

Behind the kitchen is the laundry area, which has a washing station for pets as the previous owner had a dog. Angelica joked again then clarified the couple don't bathe Sabine in the pet washing station or laundry machine.

The actress ended the video by pouring herself a glass of white wine in the lounge, pretending to have finished a long day at work.

