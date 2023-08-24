^

Modern Living

WATCH: In bed with Kirk Bondad, Angelica Panganiban, Maxine Medina

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 10:22am
WATCH: In bed with Kirk Bondad, Angelica Panganiban, Maxine Medina
Model Kirk Bondad during the recent Tempur event
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panganiban, model Kirk Bondad, and actress-beauty queen Maxine Medina were among the celebrities and influencers that recently watched a live Improv and jazz performance while lying down on the newly launched beds of international mattress label Tempur.

Held at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Theater in Circuit Makati, the "Tune In Comfort" event wove together relaxation, innovation and entertainment to offer guests an immersive experience of the label’s new Pro mattress collection, which boasts a 20% increase in pressure relief with its new Advanced material.

"Our commitment to comfort and innovation is equally matched by our dedication to environmental responsibility. The new Pro mattresses proudly carry the Made In Green by OEKO-TEX, making (the brand) one of the first globally and the first mattress and pillow brand in the Philippines to achieve this highly ambitious certification,” stated Tempur International Managing Director Jason Nicholas.

Central to the event's success was the infusion of unscripted entertainment, brought to life by the acclaimed Improv group, SPIT Manila. Their performances added a unique and engaging dimension to the program, challenging guests to think on their feet and respond spontaneously.

Another event highlight was a performance by Extrapolation, a jazz ensemble known for soulful melodies, as guests leaned back on their remote-controlled mattresses, featuring an expertly crafted SmartCoolTM cool-to-the-touch cover to regulate the sleeping climate. The mattress cover, with its new SmartCoolTM cooling thread which makes it 75% cooler versus the brand’s standard cover, aims to provide a refreshing and tranquil night's rest.

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN

MAXINE MEDINA
