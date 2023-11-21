^

Health And Family

'Sobra akong in pain': Angelica Panganiban reveals health condition

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 21, 2023 | 8:40am
'Sobra akong in pain': Angelica Panganiban reveals health condition
Actress Angelica Panganiban
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she has a bone condition called Avascular Necrosis.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Avascular Necrosis is a disease that results from the temporary or permanent loss of blood supply to the bone. When blood supply is cut off, the bone tissue dies and the bone collapses. If Avascular Necrosis happens near a joint, the joint surface may collapse.

In her YouTube channel, Angelica said her health condition started when she's pregnant last 2022. 

“May mga iniinda akong sakit sa hips. Well, nagsimula ‘to nu’ng nabuntis ako. Siguro mga six months into pregnancy, mayroon na akong mga nararamdamang sakit on my hips,” she said. 

Angelica said that she thought it was only because of her pregnancy, but the situation worsened when she delivered her daughter. 

She recalled that it came to a point when she couldn't get up and walk. 

"May nakita silang liquid doon sa bandang singit ko, so na-advise ako na magtherapy because hindi ko inoption ang pag-inom ng gamot dahil I’m breastfeeding," she said. 

“Nagkaroon ng isang time na hindi na ako makalakad again, sobra akong in pain. Iyak ako nang iyak,” she added. 

Angelica said that the only solution for her health condition is to undergo surgery. 

“Ang tanging solution niya, sabi sa akin, ay surgery, parang joint replacement na nakakatakot pakinggan," she said. — Video from The Homans YouTube channel

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN
