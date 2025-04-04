Internet router skins with National Artists' artworks launched

This unique collection pays homage to the richness of Philippine art, featuring the following iconic works from the country’s best-known artists: Vicente Manansala ('Birdman'), Botong Francisco ('Pageant of Commerce'), Larry Alcala ('Barangay') and Imao x Imao ('Marahuyo').

MANILA, Philippines — Bringing together technology and art, Globe At Home introduces limited-edition router skins for its new 5G WiFi device featuring works of National Artists, turning everyday connectivity into a canvas for creative expression.

Unveiled at the “Art of Connection” launch at a:museum, the country’s largest digital museum, the latest iteration of the telecom’s industry-leading 5G WiFi transforms the humble router into a collector's piece. The device now comes in two sleek base designs — Stone (White) and Blueberry — as well as exclusive skins with the renowned Philippine National Artists’ works.

This unique collection pays homage to the richness of Philippine art, featuring the following iconic works from the country’s best-known artists: Vicente Manansala ("Birdman"), Botong Francisco ("Pageant of Commerce"), Larry Alcala ("Barangay") and Imao x Imao ("Marahuyo").

With these skins, Globe At Home aims to elevate the way Filipinos experience internet connectivity — not just as a tool, but as a meaningful part of their personal space.

The brand is rolling out its next-generation router in partnership with Rainx, a global technology company that offers a range of 5G routers and an end-to-end integrated ecosystem that optimizes the experience for networks and customers.

The new 5G WiFi device called the 101 is more than just aesthetically pleasing — it delivers a seamless and powerful connectivity experience. Designed for modern homes and fast-paced lifestyles, the plug-and-play device offers fiber-like speeds without the hassle of installation. Its cutting-edge 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology ensures reduced latency for smooth video calls, gaming, and streaming, all while bypassing issues like fiber cuts and downtimes common with wired connections.

“At Globe, we believe that technology should complement and enhance our everyday lives — not just functionally, but also aesthetically,” said Abigail Cardino, Globe At Home’s Head of Brand Management.

“By showcasing the works of National Artists, we are making connectivity not just seamless, but also inspiring. These limited-edition designs turn our 5G WiFi device into a work of art that our customers can proudly showcase in their homes.”

With Globe continuously expanding its 5G footprint — now covering 98.51% of Metro Manila and key cities in Visayas and Mindanao — the 5G WiFi device aims to bring fast, reliable, and stylish connectivity to more Filipinos than ever before.

RELATED: Globe deploys Huawei green tech for remote areas