Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Switch Online now available in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Nintendo Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Managing Director: Takahiro Miura, “Nintendo Singapore” hereafter) and Nintendo Co., Ltd. announced that Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Switch Online are now available in the Philippines starting November 10.

Nintendo eShop allows players to purchase downloadable games and content, as well as try free demos of selected titles directly on their Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch console.

With Nintendo Switch Online, players can connect with friends and family through online play in compatible games, enjoy Nintendo Classics and access a range of member services.

Discover More Games on Nintendo eShop

The Nintendo eShop is an online store accessible directly from your Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch system.

From major releases to indie gems and digital-only discoveries, players can find their next adventure and download it straight to their console, all from the comfort of home.

Bringing friends and families together through play

Play together wherever you are with Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Compete or cooperate with friends and family far away, or join players around the world, in supported games such as Mario Kart World, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokémon LEGENDS Z-A.

Dive into classic games with Nintendo Classics.

With over 200 games originally released for the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Game Boy, and more titles added regularly, there’s always something new to discover.

Selected games support online play and local cooperative play through the “Play while sharing” function, while convenient features such as Suspend Points and Rewind make gameplay even smoother.

Chat and share with GameChat.

On Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch Online members can talk with friends and share their gameplay screen through GameChat, making it easier to enjoy time together while playing.

Listen to game music.

Nintendo Music lets Nintendo Switch Online members listen to music from Nintendo games anytime, anywhere.

Back up supported save data.

Save Data Cloud automatically backs up save data for only selected games over the internet, helping players recover their progress if an unexpected issue occurs.

Expand your play with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you’ll gain access to Nintendo Classics games from Game Boy Advance and Nintendo 64. And if you're using Nintendo Switch 2, you can also enjoy games from the Nintendo GameCube.

Plans and pricing

A Family membership brings the benefits of Nintendo Switch Online to up to eight Nintendo Account holders under one plan, making it easy for friends and family to share the fun of online play, Nintendo Classics and other member services.

Individual and Family memberships are available for both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is offered as a 12-month membership.

For more information, visit the official Philippine website https://www.nintendo.com/ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Nintendo is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.