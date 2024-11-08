New TV aims to close gap between tech, arts

TCL released its NXTFRAME TV, the innovative television, blending art, and technology that marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment.

MANILA, Philippines — Ronac Art Center partnered with a TV brand to unveil a new unit that aims to close the gap between the digital and the arts.

TCL released its NXTFRAME TV, the innovative television, blending art, and technology that marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment.

In a launch exhibit titled “Seamless Art, Beyond Space,” the new unit featured a concept that redefines how Filipino pop art and technology in harmony. The synergy between innovation and creative expression that envisions the stretches beyond conventional boundaries.

TCL Philippines collaborated with four talented artists from Secret Fresh Gallery: Chill, Reynold Dela Cruz, RA Tijing, and Ronson Cullibrina. Each artist brings their unique style, from graffiti to pop surrealism, to create stunning artworks that blend traditional and contemporary themes.

This collaboration bridges the world of consumer electronics and contemporary pop art, making the brand’s products more appealing to a younger, trend-conscious audience.

At the launch exhibit, Charlie Huang, Deputy Director of TV Category of TCL Philippines gave a welcoming remark, “We’re merging the world of art and technology, giving you a sneak peek of stunning artworks alongside our cutting-edge TV.”

Secret Fresh Gallery Director Bigboy Cheng, owner of Ronac Art Center, also took time at the centerstage to greet the media and express his gratitude to the brand.

“When TCL first presented the idea of collaboration, I said game right away. I’m so excited to have the launch of the TCL NXTFRAME TV Event at the Ronac Art Center side by side with the amazing artworks by our very own Secret Fresh Gallery Artists. On behalf of my art gallery team, we warmly welcome everyone to our humble art haven, where pop art comes to life,” he said.

With ultra-slim design, the new TV aims to dissolve into your environment, becoming part of the architecture of your space, effortlessly enhancing your home’s aesthetic while being an artistic centerpiece.

“The ‘Seamless Art, Beyond Space’ concept is a groundbreaking approach to home design. By integrating technology and creativity, it transforms your living space into a dynamic canvas. Imagine a world where art is not static but fluid, seamlessly blending into your everyday life,” says Joseph Cernitchez, TCL PH Brand Manager.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista shares glimpse of Paris apartment