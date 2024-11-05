Heart Evangelista shares glimpse of Paris apartment

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista gave a glimpse of her apartment in Paris, France.

In her GMA show "Heart World," Heart shared some details about her two-bedroom apartment.

"Lahat tayo may happy place and para sa akin ang happy place, sad place na naging happy place ko ay Paris," Heart said.

"Binili ko siya, I think few years ago. Pangarap ko talagang magkaroon ng apartment sa Paris. Akala ko talaga imposible, pero ang imposible naging posible dahil may pinagdadaanan akong medyo mabigat noong panahon na 'yan," she added.

Heart said that she sold some pieces of jewelry and paintings to be able to buy the place.

"It was a time in my life na kailangan kong patunayan sa sarili ko na kaya kong tumayo na mag-isa, na kaya kong mag-isa," she said.

Heart named her Paris apartment "Tree House."

"Kaya ko talaga siya pinangalanang 'tree house' kasi noong bata ako, dream talaga namin magkaroon ng tree house. Sa Cavite, noong bata ako, may farm doon 'yung daddy ko, tapos sa baba mayroon kaming ginawang tree house out of banana leaves," she said.

The actress said that having her apartment lessens her expenses when she has events to attend in the city of love.

"The apartment that time noong pumunta pa akong Paris, wala pa akong sponsorship sa mga hotels so talagang malaking tipid siya sa team ko," she said. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

