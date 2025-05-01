Spotify, The Pod Network launch new studio space

Spotify and The Pod Network's new studio space in Mandaluyong

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Spotify and local podcast group The Pod Network launched a new studio geared at supporting fellow Filipino podcasters.

The Pod Network is the home of 34 shows, including "The KoolPals," "Lecheng Pag-ibig 'To with Sam YG and DJ Chacha," "The Bare It All Podcast by Dani Barretto," "Intellectwalwal with Victor Anastacio," and "Kwentong Callroom Podcast."

More than 17 million Filipinos listen to podcasts weekly, according to data from Spotify.

A "Beyond the Headphones" study done in collaboration with socio-cultural research firm The Fourth Wall found that audiences are not only growing but also shifting toward more dynamic formats, including video podcasts.

The same study also stated that podcasts surpassed other media platforms like streaming sites, online news portals, and television as preferred sources of information for Filipinos.

The new studio space is in Mandaluyong City and apart from regular on-platform programming is capable of hosting high-quality video and audio podcasts.

The space includes three professional-grade recording studios, complete video podcast setups with multi-camera options, activation areas, and integrated data and production workflows.

Alan Fontanilla, chief executive officer of The Pod Network, said in a statement the new studio improved in both space and scale.

"We're combining creative power, analytics, and distribution to give brands a high-impact way to connect with engaged audiences," Fontanilla added. "With Spotify's support, we're creating an ecosystem where Filipino podcasters can thrive, and where advertisers can measure real return on investment."

