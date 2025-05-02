Fueling Filipino enterprises: How truck financing drives growth nationwide

Truck financing is more than just a loan—it’s a partnership that accelerates progress and empowers businesses to thrive.

MANILA, Philippines — In the dynamic landscape of Philippine commerce, mobility is a crucial factor for success. For Filipino entrepreneurs, particularly those in logistics, trading and distribution, a reliable truck isn’t just a vehicle—it’s the lifeblood of their business operations.

Recognizing this essential need, Global Dominion proudly offers its truck financing services to help drive the growth of Filipino businesses across the country.

Whether it’s a brand-new unit or a trusted secondhand workhorse, Global Dominion’s Truck Financing enables micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to invest in the vehicles critical for their expansion. From delivery vans to large cargo trucks, this loan service is designed with Filipino entrepreneurs in mind, providing competitive financing options, flexible terms, and a customer-first approach that fosters long-term business success.

"In every province, city, and municipality, we see businesses that just need a little boost to reach the next level," Joel Carmona, general manager of the Truck Financing Division, said. "Through our Truck Financing loan services, we help bridge that gap—enabling businesses to expand their reach, serve more customers, and achieve sustainable success."

The significance of MSMEs in the Philippine economy cannot be overstated. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s 2024 data, the country recorded approximately 1,100,781 business establishments:

Micro establishments (1 to 9 employees) accounted for 75.4%

Small establishments (10 to 99 employees) made up 23.8%

Medium establishments (100 to 199 employees) represented 0.5%

Large establishments (over 200 employees) comprised 0.2%

Moreover, small establishments employed the highest number of workers, with 28,484 individuals, accounting for 50.6% of total regional employment. The average number of workers per establishment nationwide was recorded at 11.1

Global Dominion’s commitment to empowering Filipino entrepreneurs goes beyond just financing. It’s about becoming a true partner in growth.

By making truck ownership more accessible, the company helps businesses overcome challenges, seize new opportunities, and expand their potential. Its reach extends far beyond urban areas, making a significant impact in rural and underserved regions where enhanced mobility can transform livelihoods and create lasting economic benefits.

Global Dominion is not just powering vehicles—it is fueling the dreams and ambitions of Filipino business owners from Luzon to Mindanao, one truck at a time.

For more information about truck financing and other loan services offered by Global Dominion, visit www.gdfi.com.ph or visit the nearest Global Dominion branch today.

SOURCE:

Philippine Statistics Authority, 2024 List of Establishments and ASPBI

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



