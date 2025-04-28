Meet Insta360 X5: The smartest, toughest 360° camera yet, now in Philippines!

MANILA, Philippines — Insta360, the world’s best-selling 360° camera brand, is thrilled to announce Insta360 X5, its latest flagship camera. Combining groundbreaking image quality, rugged durability and AI-powered ease of use, X5 sets a new benchmark for what 360° cameras can achieve.

X5's larger 1/1.28" sensors and lightning-fast Triple AI Chip system deliver a dramatic leap in image quality across all resolutions, including stunning 8K30fps 360° video. With PureVideo, a new AI-powered low-light mode, X5 achieves crisp, cinematic footage in challenging lighting.

Built for adventure, this is the toughest 360° camera ever. Its lenses are crafted from a new ultra-durable glass, while a first-of-its-kind replaceable lens system sets a new standard for the industry, allowing you to swap out damaged lenses on the go.

Further hardware upgrades like a built-in wind guard, extended 3-hour battery life, and waterproofing to 49ft, make X5 the ultimate companion for active creators.

From shooting to sharing, X5 makes 360° creation effortless. The all-new InstaFrame Mode simultaneously captures an auto-framed, ready-to-share flat video and a full 360° video to fine-tune later.

While the Insta360 app has undergone a transformation with more intuitive editing tools, and X5 pairs with the Insta360+ cloud service, where you can instantly share 360º clips, edit on the cloud, and more.

"X5 redefines 360° cameras by solving creators' real challenges," said JK Liu, Insta360's founder. "From replaceable lenses to AI-powered low-light shooting, we've built our dream camera—rugged enough for adventure, capable enough to produce high quality footage, and intelligent enough to capture epic moments effortlessly."

Insta360 X5 is available to order via all the Insta360 Official Stores nationwide, Insta Premium Kiosks in Aerophone,and select retailers, with prices starting at P32,990.

The Insta360 X5 is officially launched in the Philippines. (From left) Jason Tan of Uni-Source, Kendrick Ong of Henry's Cameras, Insta360 Philippines Principal Consultant Henry Hsu, Insta360 Philippines Country Director Ray Deng, Cerebrotech President Patrick Tan, and Enabled Co-CEO Davide Conti.

Unmatched image quality, day and night

X5's 8K30fps 360° video looks better than ever, with supersampling from 11K to 8K resulting in minimal loss to image quality for true-to-life shots. But resolution is just part of what determines image quality.

X5's 1/1.28" sensors are 144% larger compared to X4's, meaning they capture far more light. The Triple AI Chip system, made up of one 5nm AI Chip and two Pro Imaging Chips, works wonders to reduce noise for clean, uncompressed images in any conditions.

With 140% more computing power, every moment—whether on thrilling rides, underwater adventures, or the trip of a lifetime—becomes clearer, brighter and more vivid.

360° Capture, souped up and simplified

As the fifth generation, X5 has refined every aspect of 360° capture with incredible results. The beauty of shooting with X5 is that you record everything, everywhere, always.

No wondering "Did I frame that right?" or fears of missing an epic moment, just shoot first and choose your angles later, with the invisible selfie stick effect enabling otherwise impossible third-person shots. Ideal for solo creators, travelers, and well, everyone.

But now, there's a new mode that makes all that 360° goodness simpler to achieve than ever before.

Meet InstaFrame. Hit record and X5 produces two files. The first is an instantly shareable flat video, no editing or reframing needed.

The toughest 360° camera ever

Elsewhere, X5 has improved in almost every way that an action camera enthusiast could wish for:

Built-in wind guard and improved audio algorithm

A 2400mAh battery supports up to 185 minutes of recording in 5.7K, using the power-saving Endurance Mode

IP68 waterproofing to 49ft (15m) to go even deeper without a dive housing

Magnetic mounting system or quick accessory swaps

FlowState Stabilization + 360° Horizon Lock

New Twist to Shoot feature to shoot just by twisting a selfie stick back and forth

Availability and bundles

The Insta360 X5 is now available in the Philippines via all the Insta360 Official Stores nationwide, Insta Premium Kiosks in Aerophone, and select retailers, for P32,990 without a microSD card.

The Essencialts Bundle at P39,390 comes with one additional battery, a utility fast charge case, a 114cm invisible selfie stick, a standard lens guards, a lens cap and a carry case.

For more details about Insta360, you may visit the official website at http://insta360.com. You can also shop online through official e-commerce platforms: Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Insta360 is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.