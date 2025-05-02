Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned his attention to his first love â€“ basketball

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned his attention to his first love – basketball

Boxer-turned-basketball executive. Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao founded the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League in 2017, a regional hoops powerhouse that is still going strong to this day.

MANILA, Philippines — It is no question that basketball will always be a part of Filipino culture.

Ask foreign basketball stars who have visited the Philippines. They will say that the love for basketball is very evident in the country.

Even arguably the Philippines’ greatest and most popular athlete, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, said that while he will always be identified with boxing, basketball is his “first love”.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Pacquiao said that he first fell in love with the sport back in his humble beginnings in Sarangani Province.

Love at first dribble

“My brothers and I would play basketball with our friends every day on courts with dirt or cement floors, and I mean every single day,” he said.

But eventually, Pacquiao found boxing in order to make money, and this was where he grinded out a legendary career

Still, the passion for his first love was there.

“When I started boxing, I used basketball as a way to stay in shape when I was not in training camp, and as a cross-training tool during my camps,” he said.

“I love the fast-paced nature of the game and how everyone on the court can have different styles of play or positions.”

Pacquiao the unlikely baller

And in 2014, Pacquiao entered the PBA as a playing coach for the now-defunct Kia Sorento.

The 5-foot-5 boxer played a total of 10 games in the league through three seasons.

“It was an honor to share the court with those players in the PBA for a little bit. Being a professional athlete myself, I have the highest amount of respect for them because I know the amount of work they have put into their craft to make it to that level,” he emphasized.

MPBL Manny Pacquiao brings down the ball in the Executives game.

Regional basketball rises with MPBL

Eventually, Pacquiao founded the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) in 2017, which he did so because he “wanted to bring basketball to the fans, regionally and provincially.”

“The cost to watch a game in Metro Manila is too much for the average Filipino. The MPBL allows our fans to either walk or ride a tricycle or jeep to most of our playing venues.”

In addition to this, Pacquiao also wanted to showcase the unseen talent the Philippines has to offer.

“The PBA has 12 teams with 15 players on each team, so they may have 180 of the best players in the country at any given time, but the Philippines has a population of 120 million basketball-loving people. There was too much talent not being showcased,” he continued.

Now, the MPBL has former PBA players playing, as well as former UAAP and NCAA prospects to go with local standouts. This, Pacquiao said, is a testament to how the regional league’s talent and competition have gotten better.

And now, aside from the seniors’ MPBL, there is also the recently concluded Women’s MPBL and the Junior MPBL.

Just this Wednesday, the Pilipinas Aguilas took home the inaugural WMPBL championship.

“Sports changed my life and my entire family’s lives, so I know its importance. It is my duty to provide that same opportunity to the youth. Being an athlete teaches you discipline, keeps you away from vices, and allows you a way to provide for your family,” he said.

MPBL’s key partner

Pacquiao said he shares Filipino basketball fans’ dream of seeing the first homegrown Filipino in the NBA.

Recently, the MPBL has announced their partnership with sports betting company 1xBet, which will run until the end of 2016.

“I am proud to have 1xBet as a partner for the MPBL. With their presence and influence internationally, we can showcase and promote Filipino basketball talent, not only locally, but to the entire world,” Pacquiao said.

“It is my dream and the dream of millions of Filipinos to see a full-blooded homegrown Filipino in the NBA, and I trust that the MPBL and 1xBet are doing our part to make that dream into a reality.” — RV

