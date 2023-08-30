Janine Gutierrez finds new gadget with Artificial Intelligence helpful in content creation

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janine Gutierrez leads a multi-faceted lifestyle.

One of the country’s “it” girls, she spends long hours fulfilling her showbiz commitments. She also puts a lot of hard work into her YouTube channel, creating content that engages viewers and encourages them to keep watching her vlogs. She also needs time for her entrepreneurial pursuits.

In short, she is a very busy person who balances her interests and lives an epic lifestyle at the same time, and therefore requires a lot of “artificial intelligence” from her gadgets, foremost her mobile phone. She is now a member of "Team Galaxy" after making a switch to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. During the recent Epic After Hours event, Janine shared how the Galaxy S23 Ultra had become an essential tool that helps her stay ultra-productive and helps her pursue her diverse galaxy of interests.

Smart Switch feature

As Janine passionately pursues her various interests, she relies on the phone to keep up with her demanding schedule. As she juggles simultaneous projects, Janine draws a parallel between transitioning from one role to another in her teleserye stints and switching to the phone. She praises the Smart Switch feature, which allows her to transfer all her important files, notes, and memories without any concerns.

Janine has always confidently embraced change and she knows her new phone will seamlessly adapt to her needs—just like she does when she plays different characters. The simplicity and convenience of Smart Switch left her impressed.

”All your photos, videos, lahat ng files niyo, apps… You can transfer easily through a wireless connection or through a USB cable and it’s all in your new phone,” she said.

Janine Gutierrez talks about how easy it is to switch phones

The S-Pen

Janine's love for organization and productivity also finds a perfect match in the phone's features, particularly the S-Pen, which is seamlessly integrated into the phone and also allows her to effortlessly jot down notes, highlight scripts, and create shot lists for her content. As a self-proclaimed lover of making lists, Janine shares how, in the past, she typically reached for scratch paper, which would inevitably be lost, but with the S-Pen's instant accessibility, she never misses a brilliant idea or important detail, empowering her to multitask effectively.

She explained, “I love the S-Pen because, aside from it already being embedded in the phone, it doesn’t add extra bulk or anything. The S-Pen really helps me to balance my different passions, to be on top of my schedule. When you pop it out, the note feature comes out instantly, so you can scribble, you won’t forget what you were planning to write down.”

Long-lasting battery

Janine's hectic lifestyle demands a phone that can keep up. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s exceptional battery life, it eliminates the need to carry a power bank. The reliable and long-lasting battery ensures uninterrupted connectivity, enabling the actress to stay connected throughout the day, no matter how packed her schedule may be.

'Nightography,' zoom camera

Janine's role as a content creator on her YouTube channel is a testament to her creativity. With the phone’s remarkable camera capabilities, she captures stunning photos and videos that resonate with her audience. The Nightography and Zoom features elevate her content creation game, allowing her to capture memorable moments, especially during concerts and in low-light situations. Janine is delighted by the exceptional quality of the photos and videos, enhancing her ability to share her experiences authentically.

Janine sums up her experience: "I got my (phone) in March, which was a few months ago, so I have really gotten to know the phone well, and I can say that it has really changed my life. It’s been my ‘all-around’ device with the different aspects in my life; it has helped put together all my different passions into one epic, smooth experience.”

The phone's productivity features, effortless switching experience, exceptional battery life, and impressive camera capabilities fuel her ambitions and empower her to excel in every role she plays.