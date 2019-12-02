How HP Envy x360 reflects your personality and priority

MANILA, Philippines — Nowadays, most young professionals and entrepreneurs are focused not only in further building up their career, but also in ensuring they make impressive marks in their respective fields and current endeavors.

Whether they are employed or have their own enterprises, these hard-working individuals often strive to do more—knowing the full strength of their potential—to achieve far greater things and face any form of challenge, head on.

This admirable quality, one that sets them apart from all the rest, is what’s embodied and celebrated in the HP Envy x360 Convertible PC.

Built thin and lightweight yet incredibly sturdy, the PC perfectly matches the strong and on-the-go personality of young professionals and entrepreneurs.

Its all-metal chassis and ultra-sleek design, punctuated by a brilliant backlit keyboard and geometric pattern speaker grill, effortlessly reflects their daring attitude and eagerness to impress.

But while they may be bold in showing off their styles and personal image, they also need to be cautious about what they share online. Thankfully, HP Envy x360 comes equipped with safety and security features such as Privacy Camera Kill Switch, fingerprint scanner and HP Bios Protection.

With the Privacy Camera Kill Switch, one can easily turn off the PC’s camera when not in use while the integrated fingerprint reader with patented 3D fingerprint technology provides seamlessly login. The Bios Protection solution, on the other hand, automatically checks the health of the PC and recovers itself, protecting it from possible corruption.

Photo Release Young entrepreneurs and professionals can also trust the unmatched flexibility and inner power of the HP Envy x360 to do more and get things done, fast.

Young entrepreneurs and professionals can also trust the unmatched flexibility and inner power of the HP Envy x360 to do more and get things done, fast.

For one, the HP Envy x360 gives them the flexibility they need to get them into all the right positions, to maximize productivity anywhere they may be—whether working from their office table, a nook in their house, or while on the road or stuck in traffic—with four powerful modes. The laptop easily and quickly converts the PC, from being a laptop to becoming a tablet, and vice versa.

Boasting of AMD Ryzen™ 5 and Ryzen™ 7 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM memory with up to 512GB SSD storage, the HP Envy x360 is one fast and powerful beast that makes it convenient for even the most results-driven individuals to successfully take on the biggest tasks and challenges.

Envy x360 has solid state drive (SSD) that gives you faster boot time and better speed, 3x faster to start-up from sleep and 33% longer battery life.

With its minimalist design and seamless beauty, flexible and outstanding performance that matters, and impressive security features for individuality, the HP Envy x360 convertible PC truly reflects the personality and priority of the results-driven Millennial and Gen Xer.

The HP Envy x360 is available at HP authorized resellers stores located in SM Cyberzones nationwide, and online via Lazada or Shopee, with price ranging from P56,990 to P65,990.