Oreo reportedly makes history as 'first cookie to dunk in Milky Way'

In a video sent to Philstar.com, scientists explain how they were able to shoot cookies into the Milky Way.

MANILA, Philippines — Cookie brand Oreo hosted a star-studded launch event last Aprill 11 in Nimo Highlands, Bandung, Indonesia to launch what the brand claimed as the first cookie into the Milky Way, in a broadcast livestreamed in partnership with space agency Sent Into Space.

"By sending the cookie into space — which for ages has sparked our collective human imaginations and pushed the frontiers of science, we’re taking this to the next level! (This) highlights our enduring commitment to ignite imagination, inspire curiosity and bring people together through out-of-this-world experiences that fans have come to love,” said Lucas Levy, Mondelez Southeast Asia Regional Marketing Director, in a statement.

To mark the event, the cookie label also launched its limited-edition Spaceburst Cream in Southeast Asia. Embossed with five galactic-themed designs, the Spaceburst Cream boasts of a space-inspired flavor with a subtle cooling sensation to make you feel like you are in space eating the cookie. The galactic-themed embossments of varying rarities include Rocket, Helmet, Telescope, Star Gaze, and the Shooting Star — the rarest of the series. This new flavor is available for a limited time only in Multipack and Full Slug.

In addition to the limited-edition Spaceburst Cream cookie, Space Dunk is also including the fan-favorite core flavors of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. The Space Dunk collection is now available in stores as well as in Lazada, Shopee, and Tiktok Shop.

Consumers can experience dunking the cookies into the Milky Way virtually and collect points for every dunk to stand a chance to win prizes in the bi-weekly draw where up-for-grabs are limited-edition merchandise and for the grand draw, PlayStation 5 Console, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and a space-themed trip to Tokyo, Japan.