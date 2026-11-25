Craving something crispy and cheesy? This Korean seaweed is your new go-to snack

Namkwang Seaweed Cheese Flavored Seasoned Laver combines the light, crispy texture of roasted seaweed and the savory goodness of cheese.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos are foodies at heart so much so that there’s always room for meryenda. From almusal to hapunan, meryenda comes in the form of a quick bite to power up through the day or a treat to satisfy cravings.

But even the most dedicated snackers can get umay with the usual chips, biscuits and cookies. If you want to switch things up, Namkwang Cheese Seaweed might be the cheesy twist you’re looking for.

Namkwang Seaweed Cheese Flavored Seasoned Laver brings together the light, crispy texture of roasted seaweed and the savory goodness of cheese for a snack that’s anything but ordinary. Because it’s made with seaweed produced in Korea, you get a taste of Korean snacking in every crunchy bite.

Different ways to enjoy your cheesy seaweed

What we love about this seaweed is how easy it is to enjoy in different ways. Keep it simple as a snack, or get creative and add it to your favorite meals.

Sometimes, you just want something crunchy to munch on while binge-watching your favorite Korean drama. The easiest way to enjoy Namkwang Seaweed Cheese? Eat it straight from the pack. Just open one and dig in, no prep needed!

Photo Release Add that cheesy and roasted seaweed taste to your meal with Namkwang Seaweed Cheese.

You can also give your usual rice-and-ulam combo a little upgrade by serving a few pieces of cheesy seaweed on the side. It pairs especially well with fried dishes and, of course, Korean BBQ classics like samgyupsal.

For something more filling, try wrapping rice, kimchi, pork and your favorite seasonings in a piece of cheesy seaweed. You can think of it as a flavorful little rice wrap, with no cheese dip needed!

Looking for something to add to your baon? Pack a few pieces of cheese seaweed alongside your lunch, crumble them over rice as a quick topping or save them for an afternoon meryenda.

And if you’re feeling creative in the kitchen, try using the seaweed for homemade kimbap or rice rolls. Add your favorite fillings, roll everything together and let the cheesy seaweed bring an extra layer of flavor to your every bite!

Snack anytime, anywhere

Good snacks are even better when they’re easy to bring along. Heading out on a road trip? Keep a few packs in the car. Need a food stash at your desk? Toss one in your drawer. Want something to share with your classmates at school? Bring a few packs along.

Namkwang Seaweed Cheese Flavored Seasoned Laver comes in convenient individual packs, so you can easily keep one in your bag and have a crispy, cheesy snack ready whenever a craving hits.

If your usual meryenda lineup is starting to feel a little predictable, Namkwang Cheese Seaweed is an easy way to shake things up. With its crispy texture, savory cheese flavor and convenient individual packs, it gives your snack time a fun Korean-inspired twist.

So the next time you’re looking for something crunchy and flavorful, skip the usual meryenda and reach for a pack of Namkwang Cheese Seaweed. You might just find your new go-to snack!

Try the cheesy crunch today! Namkwang Cheese Seaweed is available at your favorite Robinsons Supermarkets, Waltermart, Korean marts and online shops including TikTok (Excellent Quality PH, Haru Haru Asian Grocery), and Shopee (Sweetnest by YLOS).

For updates, follow Namkwang Seaweed Philippines on Facebook and TikTok and @namkwangph on Instagram.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Namkwang. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.