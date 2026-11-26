From tablets to wearables: Make Christmas gifting more meaningful with ‘Creating Moments with HUAWEI’

MANILA, Philippines — For many Filipinos, the arrival of 13th-month pay and holiday bonuses signals the start of Christmas shopping. It is an opportunity to find something special for family and friends, surprise someone with a gift they have been wanting, or finally treat yourself to a little something.

The best gifts are often those that reflect a person's interests and everyday needs. It could be a smartphone for someone who loves capturing memories, a smartwatch for a friend looking to embrace a healthier lifestyle, or a tablet for a student or creative who needs more room to work and explore ideas.

With its continued investments in technology and innovation, HUAWEI offers a range of premium devices that bring together quality, thoughtful design and advanced features.

From smartphones to wearables, tablets and audio products, its lineup has something for different personalities and lifestyles. This Christmas, its holiday deals and added after-sales care make these gifts even more rewarding and much more meaningful.

Tech gifts for everyone

For the one who loves capturing and sharing moments: HUAWEI nova 16s Pro

For the friend who loves taking selfies and documenting trips, family gatherings and everyday moments, a smartphone with capable cameras can make a fitting gift.

The HUAWEI nova 16s Pro brings together front and rear True-to-Color cameras and AI imaging features to help users capture and share these experiences.

Its cameras are designed to deliver natural-looking skin tones and facial details, whether taking a selfie or photographing loved ones around the Christmas table. The 50MP Ultra Portrait Camera offers 0.8x to 5x selfie zoom, making it easier to fit more friends into a reunion photo and capture stunningly clear selfies that stand out.

Meanwhile, the 200MP Ultra-Large Sensor Main Camera captures fine details with stunning clarity, giving users the freedom to crop freely without losing sharpness.

It also comes with helpful AI features to perfect every shot: AI Composition guides the frame for optimal framing, AI De-Glare removes unwanted reflections, AI Move allows you to resize and reposition objects or subjects, and AI Best Expression ensures everyone looks their best in group photos.

Get the HUAWEI nova 16s Series starting at P29,999 along with other HUAWEI smartphones such as the HUAWEI Mate Pura 90s Series starting at P49,999, HUAWEI nova 15 Max at P24,999, and HUAWEI nova Y74 at P12,999, plus discounts on other devices.

For those looking to make healthier choices in 2027: HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series

A smartwatch can be a useful companion for anyone hoping to take better care of themselves in the coming year. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series combines everyday style with features that help users monitor their health, track activities and stay informed about their physical readiness.

Designed to work as both an accessory and a fitness companion, it offers battery life of up to 21 days for the 46mm variant and up to 14 days for the 41mm variant. Its Accurate, Comprehensive and AI-Powered health and sports features provide daily insights into physical readiness, while workout

tracking covers activities such as running, cycling and racket sports. AI-powered workout analysis also helps users better understand their completed sessions, while AI-XDR positioning supports outdoor route tracking.

Designed to offer deeper wellness tracking, the GT 7 line incorporates a specialized diabetes risk evaluation, whereas the Pro edition adds ECG capabilities along with coronary heart disease risk assessments, all intended for daily health awareness and do not provide a medical diagnosis.

The HUAWEI Health Community also gives users another way to connect through their health and fitness journeys.

The Huawei GT 7 Series is available starting at P14,999 alongside other discounted wearables such as HUAWEI WATCH, GT Runner 2 (P16,999), HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Pro HONMA (17,999), HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series (P7,999) and more.

For the one who are working or studying: HUAWEI MatePad Air

For students, professionals and creatives who like having room to explore their ideas, a tablet can open up more ways to work and create.

The HUAWEI MatePad Air features the ‘World's Best Screen’ delivering the all-round 4-in-1 AI Productivity by pairing a 12-inch 2.8K OLED PaperMatte display with a 144Hz refresh rate and anti-glare technology, making it suitable for reading, writing, designing and watching content.

Its complete 4-in-1 workstation bundle includes the ultra-thin tablet, Smart Magnetic Keyboard, M-Pencil Pro and wireless mouse right out of the box. The M-Pencil Pro also doubles as an Air Mouse, allowing users to swipe through presentation slides and use a virtual laser pointer from a distance.

Productivity tools such as WPS AI, HUAWEI Notes AI Tutor and speech-to-text can support work and learning, while GoPaint gives creative users a space to explore digital illustration. Its 12GB physical RAM, expandable with 8GB of Hyperhold virtual memory, and 256GB storage support multitasking and the storage of larger files and projects.

At just 5.3mm thin and 509g, the tablet is easy to carry around. Even with its keyboard attached, the setup weighs only 817g. Its 10,100mAh battery and 66W SuperCharge support a day that moves between work, study and entertainment.

Get the HUAWEI MatePad Air for only P59,999. Discounts are available on other Huawei Matepad models such as Huawei Matepad 12 X 2026 (P46,999), Huawei Matepad 11.5 (Starts at P25,999) and more.

Unwrap savings and more value

Finding a gift that suits someone's interests is one part of the equation. Getting more value out of the purchase can make the experience even more rewarding.

Through its “Creating Moments with HUAWEI” campaign, running until November 30, HUAWEI is offering holiday deals across its range of devices.

Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to P20,000 on smartphones, P8,000 on tablets, P5,000 on wearables and P500 on audio products, along with exclusive gifts and special inclusions on select models.

Whether you're eyeing a smartphone upgrade, a tablet for work and creativity, a smartwatch for the year ahead or audio accessories for everyday listening, the November campaign offers more ways to make the most of your holiday budget.

Check the official HUAWEI channels for the applicable prices, discounts and gift inclusions for each model.

Make every gift go further

A thoughtful gift should be something loved ones can enjoy with confidence, even beyond the holiday season.

The HUAWEI Worry-Free Care Package gives the HUAWEI nova 16s Series one year of coverage from activation, including one covered repair each for accidental screen, mainboard liquid, camera and back-cover damage, subject to a P1,299 service fee per covered component, plus one eligible free battery replacement if its assessed maximum capacity falls below 85%.

HUAWEI FreeClip 2 and FreeBuds SE 5 Max users can also get a one-time 50% discount on the replacement of one lost or damaged single earbud, with a genuine replacement covered by a 90-day warranty, within one year of purchase after activation.

Check eligible benefits through My HUAWEI App > Support > Benefits.

Make this season more meaningful with thoughtful tech gifts, great holiday deals and the added assurance of HUAWEI's after-sales care.

Visit HUAWEI's official channels for more information.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with HUAWEI. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.