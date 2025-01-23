WATCH: Abi Marquez explains Lumpia twist on Gordon Ramsay’s Beef Wellington

MANILA, Philippines — Popular food content creator Abi Marquez said that her take on Gordon Ramsay’s famous signature dish, Beef Wellington, is a bite-sized treat that makes it even better.

Philstar.com caught up with the popular food content creator dubbed “Lumpia Queen” during last Monday’s meet-and-greet with the superstar chef held in Newport World Resorts, where his first-ever bar and grill concept opened last year.

“It’s actually just Beef Wellington pero instead of the puff pastry, it’s Lumpia. I really wanted it to be classy, because that’s how Gordon Ramsay approaches his cuisine. It’s very classic,” Abi told Philstar.com.

Prior to his scheduled Manila visit, the British chef and Filipino food content creator teased a potential collaboration when the former dared Abi to recreate his famous dish and make it as a Lumpia, a popular Filipino deep-fried spring roll filled with vegetables and meat.

Abi said that she followed every tip and even attended Gordon’s masterclass. When she accepted the British chef’s challenge, it was just a matter of how well she can execute a recipe that Gordon has already mastered.

Ryan Behr, the general manager of Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill in Newport, explained last September during the media preview that it takes them an average of two days to make Beef Wellington. The process involves chilling and resting the meat prior to it being served to their diners. A Beef Wellington is typically a perfectly done meat wrapped with a mushroom and truffle duxelle and flaky pastry.

“So, imagine Beef Wellington but bite-sized and crispy, which makes everything better,” Abi said.

“It was absolutely exquisite! Amazing! I think it's the most glamorous spring roll I've ever eaten,” Ramsay said, referring to Abi’s Beef Wellington Lumpia at last Monday’s fan meet. — Interview by Deni Bernardo, video by Chyna Merin

