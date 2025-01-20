Gordon Ramsay announces plan to open Hellâ€™s Kitchen,Â 3 more restos in the Philippines

Gordon Ramsay announces plan to open Hell’s Kitchen, 3 more restos in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Over 10,000 reservations in one month since opening – this, according to legendary chef Gordon Ramsay, was among the reasons why he had to see the Philippines for the first time ever – months since his namesake Bar & Grill opened in Newport World Resorts in Pasay City last August with the chef’s signature 300-US-dollar (around P17,500) Beef Wellington dish.

“I think we were over 10,000 bookings in the first 30 days of opening, so there's a testament to the support,” he said.

Today, the multi-Michelin-starred chef and TV personality saw for himself how much Filipinos love him and his food – and to the thousands of Culinary Arts students, chefs and other foodies who saw him at his fan meet in Newport Performing Arts Theater earlier – he showed how he loves them back with a fun question-and-answer, a Halo-Halo cook-off among Filipino chefs including Ninong Ry and Judy Ann Santos, and an announcement to open probably three more restaurants in the Philippines, including possibly the country’s first ever Hell’s Kitchen.

“Tomorrow morning, we are looking at potentially three new restaurant sites here in the Philippines. So I’d be attending the group and looking at some really fun sites and stuff to come, maybe a beautiful Hell’s Kitchen restaurant,” he announced.

Upon arriving in the Philippines, among the first things Ramsay did was to visit his Philippine Bar & Grill and he was impressed by how the restaurant's Filipino staff runs the joint.

“I arrived at 5 a.m. yesterday morning, had breakfast with the kids in the kitchen, felt the speed, understood where they were from and what it meant to them, but more importantly, just an insight to say thank you and they've done such an amazing job,” he said.

“It's very hard to open a restaurant that is fully booked from day one, so what they've achieved and how hard they've worked, some of them are traveling four-hour round-trips per day to go to work, and that means so much for me because it reminds me of myself at 22. I think the youngest in the kitchen, she's 17, so we are blessed with such talents, so I'm happy to be here.”

Seeing how much love he has from the Philippines, he said, would surely make him come back to the country more often.

“First of all, thank you, I think the draw here is incredible and the level of support has been amazing,” he said.

“I honestly think I'm more in-love with Manila than they are in love with me, so thank you and it's so nice to see you all!”