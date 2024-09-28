Over P3k per plate: Facts about Gordon Ramsay's Beef Wellington debut in the Philippines

Gordon Ramsay's signature dish Beef Wellington as served in his first concept in the Philippines, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill

MANILA, Philippines — Gordon Ramsay's Beef Wellington has found its way to the Philippines via his first bar and grill concept in the country.

Philstar.com was among the few invited to the 85-seater dining concept located on the second floor of the Grand Wing of Newport Mall in Pasay City.

The celebrated British chef's signature dish is arguably one of the new restaurant's draws, with many of Gordon's legions of fans immediately able to identify it.

Its recipe can easily be searched online, and even the man himself has shown how he does it in his TV shows.

But it is an entirely different experience to see it served in person and feel the different textures of succulent meat cooked to its perfect doneness, wrapped with a mushroom and truffle duxelle and flaky pastry. Every bite of the juicy meat is elevated when eaten with the well-seasoned creamy mashed potato and drizzled with red wine jus.

The team at Gordon Ramsay's first Philippine concept tried and tested different types of beef for the Beef Wellington and decided to use Australian Beef Onyx Grade 7.

The restaurant's general manager Ryan Behr explained that making Gordon's iconic dish takes time before it is served to their guests.

"This Wellington takes us average two days, two and a half days to make. You cannot make now and cook now. It will fall apart. You need to roll it, you need to rest it. You need to put it in the fridge, let it chill and then you can start the process again. So it takes some time," Behr said to select press at last Thursday's sneak peek, which included their new offerings coming in the months to come.

A plate of Gordon Ramsay's Beef Wellington costs P3,888.

Meanwhile, the Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill hosts award-winning bartender Raiza Carrera for a limited time this week.

Carrera takes the Gordon Ramsay bar tonight at 8 to 11 p.m. to present an exclusive barlist that includes cognac, rum, and rye whisky-based concoction, Hurricane G; gin-based drink, Chicha Tu Madre; vodka-based creation, Teikrisi; and tequila-based cocktail, In the Mood for Love.

At last Thursday's sneak peek, Carrera prepared her version of the popular milk punch.

"I try to make my concoctions vegan so that in that way we can include everyone," she said.

She infused spirits and spices such as clove, star anise, nutmeg, cinnamon, banana liquor, orange, lime, pineapple juice, sugar. Completing her cocktail is coconut milk.

"It's really easy to drink. It's easy to serve because it's already a milk punch. I will have time to talk to the people and make connections," Carrera said.

