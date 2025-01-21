‘Exquisite’: Gordon Ramsay reacts to Abi Marquez’s Beef Wellington Lumpia

MANILA, Philippines — In a funny turn of events, “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef” host Gordon Ramsay was the one who received a scolding from Filipina food content creator Abi Marquez yesterday when Gordon spoiled a collaboration video they made about Abi creating a spring rolls version of Gordon’s famous Beef Wellington recipe.

During the question-and-answer program of Ramsay’s fan meet in Newport Performing Arts Theater yesterday, Ramsay called Abi to the stage to praise her Beef Wellington Lumpia.

“She did something special this morning, so she took a foot of Beef Wellington and then put it inside this incredible spring roll,” Ramsay told the event host Issa Litton and their audience.

“Spring rolls is something that we grew up with as a treat, but to see the Wellington, the way you did it, it was absolutely stunning,” Ramsay told Marquez.

Though flattered by the compliment, the Pinay food vlogger quipped to Ramsay, “You spoiled them!”

“Is it a surprise?” Ramsay inquired.

“I know now. We're all together. Great job, that's what we say, good job! So I think that was… I mean, you haven't posted it yet?”

“She's still editing,” Litton butted in.

“Get yourself an editor,” Ramsay advised, “Professionalize, level up!”

Going back to the Beef Wellington Lumpia, Ramsay continued: “You've got this $300 Wellington that is so intimidating, you can't make any mistake and so there's the future likewise with a young sort of no fear, I'm gonna do this for Gordon in a spring roll with a traditional wrapper and it was exquisite. I mean, honestly, it was absolutely exquisite! Amazing!”

“I think it's the most glamorous spring roll I've ever eaten,” he added later in the program.

It can be recalled that last week, Ramsay challenged the "Lumpia Queen" to make a spring rolls version of his famous Beef Wellington, which the content creator accepted.

Like Abi, Ramsay encouraged any chef or creative to also always think out of the box.

“And that's exactly what you were saying, get creative! Everything we create doesn't work, right?... Stay out of the curve, and that kind of insight on the social media platforms and their critiques helps you stay in front of the competition because in food, you move with it or it moves you, and we need to move it! So that's the essence.” — Videos by Chyna Merin

