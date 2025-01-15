Jericho Rosales shares importance of good food in a relationship

Jericho Rosales attends the cinematic screening and grand press conference for 'Lavender Fields' on August 24, 2024 in Gateway 2, Cubao, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jericho Rosales believes that enjoying good food spices up a romantic relationship.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the opening of Kuya J in SM Sta. Rosa, Laguna, Jericho said good food can strengthen a relationship.

“Good food, may proseso diyan e. Gagawin niyo ba 'yung good food, bibilin niyo ba 'yung good food? Good food is always like a way of bonding,” Jericho said.

“And when you talk about bonding, that's relationship. In a relationship, food should be good. Parang ganon, 'di ba? I think it's very important because it's a way of strengthening your relationship,” he added.

Jericho was one of the special guests as Kuya J opened its newest branch in Laguna.

The newly reopened café-restaurant is offering a diverse menu option, from flavorful beverages and delightful cakes and pastries to savory Filipino dishes, making it the choice for customers who are either looking for light snacks or full meals.

On the same day, the restaurant also opened a second store at SM Center San Pedro, marking a successful back-to-back opening that highlights its expansion efforts.

“We are thrilled to finally open our doors at SM City Santa Rosa and SM Center San Pedro, just in time for the holiday season. We understand that bonding over food has been a beloved tradition during reunion with friends and families, which is why at Kuya J, we want to make those gatherings even more memorable and special with our delicious food and exceptional service,” said Don Edrian Tirol, Group Chief Operating Officer of the restaurant.

The restaurant serves a variety of classic Filipino favorites that are carefully prepared using its own signature style to elevate the flavors and satisfy the tastes of Filipino diners. Among its specialties and must-try dishes are the best-selling Crispy Pata, Kare-Kare, Beef Caldereta, Chicken Sisig, Pansit Canton, Pinakbet, Chopsuey, and Halo-Halo Espesyal.

It also continues to improve its menu by collaborating with renowned Filipino chefs. The restaurant chain has recently worked with Chef Kennedy Alfonso for a new Chef Collab Line, introducing a new set of creations, which includes the Pinoy-Style Fried Chicken, Seafood Kare-Kare, Dinakdakan, Crispy Talong Strips, and Kroketas.

