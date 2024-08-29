^

Jericho Rosales on ABS-CBN comeback: 'Felt like coming back home'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 6:35pm
Jericho Rosales on ABS-CBN comeback: 'Felt like coming back home'
Jericho Rosales attends the cinematic screening and grand press conference for 'Lavender Fields' on August 24, 2024 in Gateway 2, Cubao, Quezon City.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Jericho Rosales got his wish for this year as he is set to make his TV comeback via "Lavender Fields." 

The actor revealed that one of his wishes for this year was to see himself again on the big screen, and it came true when he attended the cinematic screening of his upcoming show opposite Jodi Sta. Maria last weekend held in Gateway 2 in Cubao, Quezon City. 

Jericho was in a relatively long showbiz hiatus since he was last seen in the 2018 drama "Halik," with Yam Concepcion and Yen Santos. 

"Six years. Naligaw ako e," he quipped during the press conference held right after the screening last Saturday. 

After watching the cinematic version, Jericho said that he was "blown away" with the end result because he had no expectations for his TV comeback. 

"It's such a great show and I'm not kidding. I'm proud of it. I feel like I made the best decision this year," the actor said. 

"Lavender Fields" tells the story of a woman who suffers injustices from the hands of her married lover's wife. Years after escaping death, she returns as Lavender Fields and exacts her revenge. 

The actor described his feeling about going back to the network that gave him his biggest break on TV more than two decades ago since starring in the phenomenal 2000 drama "Pangako Sa'Yo." 

"It never died naman but coming back to ABS felt like coming back home," Jericho said. 

After a six-year absence from acting, Jericho left a promise about his chosen craft. 

"I don't want to turn my back on my artist again. This is it, full embrace," he said. 

RELATED: Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez bring kilig over 'Sunflower' remark

