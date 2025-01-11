Kinamyasan na Alamang recipe from former MalacaÃ±ang chef

Kinamyasan na Alamang recipe from former Malacañang chef

MANILA, Philippines — Ten years ago, I learned to make Kinamyasan na Alamang from former Malacañang Executive Chef Aurora "Babes" Austria. She had already moved back on to the private sector, working as executive chef of Taal Vista Hotel in Tagaytay.

In conjunction with the hotel’s celebration of its 75th anniversary that year, heirloom dishes were featured in the weekend buffet of Café Veranda, and Kinamyasan na Alamang was one of the featured dishes prepared by Chef Babes from her home province, Bataan.

It is a good side dish and can substitute as a main dish with rice as well.

Kinamyasan na Alamang

Ingredients:

2 kgs. fresh Alamang, unsalted

3 pcs. white sweet onion

2 pcs. whole clove garlic

Pinch of paprika

2 kgs. fresh kamias

1/2kg. green chili finger

1/2 kg. cucumber

1/2 kg. turnips

200 grams spring onion

Procedure:

1. Toss Alamang with oil, onion, garlic and paprika in a non-stick pan over high fire until crispy. Set aside.

2. Combine all vegetables in a bowl.

3. Lightly toss with crispy Alamang.

4. Plate and garnish with spring onion.

