WATCH: BGC ramen bar opens with Japanese twists, highballs

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese restaurant Ippudo reopened its branch in Uptown Mall, Taguig as a Ramen Bar in an effort to maximize the "ramen experience" while expanding its menu of non-ramen dishes.

The Ippudo Ramen Bar is a collaboration between Standard Hospitality Group (SHG) and Ippudo under Chikaranomoto Holdings as a fresh take on ramen culture.

SHG's Chief Executive Officer and founder John Concepcion, during the restaurant's media launch last March 27, noted the ramen industry in the Philippines is becoming competitive and commodified. With that, SHG added two new ramen dishes — the Grilled Chicken Kuro Ramen and the White Chicken Yuzu Ramen — exclusive to the Ippudo Ramen Bar to go alongside the restaurant's signature Tonkotsu Ramen.

Ippudo Ramen Bar is also introducing a new selection of sushi and sashimi created by handroll specialist Koyo Handroll Bar (another SHG brand). Award-winning bartender Shinichi Itoh additionally crafted special highballs ideally to be paired with ramen. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin

