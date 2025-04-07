Recipe: Creamy Butter Mamon

MANILA, Philippines — You might have always wondered how professional bakers bake their pastries so beautiful.

Smooth as silk. Golden. And delicious. Let Chef Jackie Ang Po show you how, effortlessly, with this Creamy Butter Mamon recipe which she shared in a recent live online demonstration she conducted for Nestle.

Ingredients:

1 cup cake flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp. baking powder

3 Tbsps. water

3 Tbsps. Nestlé All Purpose Cream

1/4 cup corn oil

3 egg yolks

5 egg whites

1/2 tsp. cream, of tartar

1/4 cup sugar

Melted butter

Sugar

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, sift together dry ingredients—cake flour, sugar, and baking powder.

2. In another bowl, mix together liquid ingredients—water, all-purpose cream, and corn oil.

3. Beat egg whites and cream of tartar in a bowl. Add sugar and beat until stiff peaks form.

4. Fold egg white mixture into the batter.

5. Bake in a preheated 300 to 325°F oven for 20 to 30 minutes.

6. Brush with melted butter, and dip in sugar. Serve or enjoy!

Makes 16 pieces 2-oz. mamons.