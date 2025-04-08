'Minecraft' movie mania continues with McDo blind boxes, meals launch; toy collectors share hack

MANILA, Philippines — Global fast food chain McDonald's (McDo) yesterday launched its new Happy Meals and blind box toys in collaboration with “A Minecraft Movie," in a one-day Minecraft-inspired booth in Glorietta Activity Center, Makati City.

At the booth, those who purchased a Minecraft McDo meal worth P299, inclusive of a box of six pieces chicken nuggets, a soda serving, large French fries and a choice between a Minecraft Happy Meal toy or a blind box, got a ticket to enter the booth and participate in its activities. Those who completed all activities got a chance to win exclusive merchandise from the collaboration.

While at the booth, toy collectors gamely traded the toys they got from the blind boxes. They shared a trick to know what toy is inside without opening the box. Below every box is a number code corresponding to each of the six toys in the collection.

Knowing that collectors and Minecraft fans have deciphered the number codes, McDo staff at the booth erased the codes on some of the boxes with a marker to keep customers guessing on what toy is inside.

It was last month when McDo and "A Minecraft Movie" came together for the collaboration and released the first phase of their food offers. This much-awaited crossover brings Minecraft’s “blockified” universe to life through movie-inspired menu items, exclusive collectibles, and interactive experiences designed for passionate gamers, collectors, and fans alike.

Starting April 5, McDonald’s has unleashed the limited-time "A Minecraft Movie" -themed flavors.

Fans can enjoy a six-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal with medium drink and fries featuring a limited-time offer Nether Flame Sauce, a spicy sauce with smooth texture, balanced with hints of savory garlic and subtle sweetness, inspired by the fiery depths of the movie's Nether dimension.

Meanhile, the Golden Apple Sundae is an apple-flavored sundae that nods to one of Minecraft’s most coveted items, the Enchanted Golden Apple. This treat comes with a cheeseburger meal, complete with medium fries and a drink.

Each meal comes with one of six collectibles, packaged in a blind box. These “blockified” McDonald’s characters and items are paired with matching cards that reveal scannable codes to unlock special in-game skins, aiming to make the experience even more immersive for fans and players.

Prior to this, the fast food chain released limited-edition Happy Meals featuring exclusive Block World characters from the movie and game. Designed to appeal to young fans and collectors alike, the Happy Meal also comes with a scannable code to unlock an exclusive digital game where players can complete their very own quest in the "A Minecraft Movie" world. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya