Recipe: Crunchy Chicken Karaage

MANILA, Philippines — Who does not like fried chicken, especially if it is deboned, tender and juicy on the inside, and crunchy on the outside?

This recipe of Chicken Karaage, which is Japanese-style fried chicken, just might come in handy whenever you need an instant hunger fix.

While most fried chickens draw their flavor mostly from the breading, Chicken Karaage is usually marinated before it is seasoned, breaded and fried. The chicken is also almost always deboned and bite-sized, so it is hassle-free to eat.

Here’s a good recipe of Chicken Karaage to try from The Maya Kitchen:

Chicken Karaage

Ingredients:

2 tbsps. grated fresh ginger

1 tbsp. finely chopped garlic

1/4 cup Japanese soy sauce

1 tbsp. rice wine

1/4 cup sugar

1 kg. chicken fillet

1/3 cup rice flour

1/3 cup Maya All-Purpose Flour

Vegetable oil for frying

Japanese mayonnaise

Lemon, cut into wedges

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, combine ginger, garlic, soy sauce, rice wine and sugar. Add chicken and toss to coat evenly. Cover and chill for 1 hour.

2. Heat up oil in a heavy-bottomed pan.

3. Combine rice flour and all-purpose flour in a bowl and toss chicken pieces in it to coat evenly.

4. Fry chicken a few pieces at a time for about 7 minutes.

5. Remove and drain off excess oil from just cooked chicken on paper towels.

6. Serve with Japanese mayonnaise and lemon wedges.

RELATED: Chefs share secret to crispy, perfectly cooked fried chicken