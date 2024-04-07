Recipe: Chef Jackie Ang Po's 'Fried' Chicken Inasal

MANILA, Philippines — Chicken Inasal, which originates from Bacolod, is a grilled chicken dish. It refers to a barbecue, so it is usually skewered in barbecue stick.

Iloilo also has a version of it, which is also basically marinated and grilled chicken. Well-known chef Jackie Ang Po of Fleur de Lys Patisserie has her own version of Chicken Inasal, which she breaded and fried instead of grilling the meat. It turned out with a totally different flavor profile. She uses U.S. chicken leg quarters to guarantee freshness.

Fried Chicken Inasal with Tamarind Gravy

INGREDIENTS:

For the chicken:

1 kg. U.S. Leg Quarters, deboned weight (about 4 pcs.)

1 head garlic

4 pcs. lemongrass, white part only

1/4 cup Sukang Sinamak

1/4 cup calamansi juice

2 tsps. salt

2 tbsps. soy sauce

2 tsps. chicken powder

1/4 cup annatto oil

For the breading:

2 cups potato starch

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsps. baking powder

For the tamarind gravy:

2 tbsps. annatto oil

2 tbsps. margarine

2 tbsps. flour

2 cups chicken stock (1 pc. chicken cube + water)

1 tsp. sinigang mix or tamarind paste

1/2 cup all-purpose cream

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

3 tsps. sugar

For optional sides and garnishes:

Green onion

Siling labuyo

Garlic rice

Crispy garlic

Buro

Atchara

PROCEDURE:

1. Debone the chicken legs and marinate in garlic, lemongrass, Sukang Sinamak, calamansi juice, salt, soy sauce, chicken powder and annatto oil overnight.

2. When ready to cook, combine ingredients for the breading. Mix well.

3. Coat chicken with breading. Let sit for 5 minutes.

4. Heat oil to 325°F. Fry the breaded chicken pieces in hot oil for 5 minutes or until golden. Remove and set aside.

5. To make the gravy, melt the margarine in pan. Add annatto oil and flour and cook until it forms a paste. Gradually add the chicken stock and let it simmer. Season with salt, pepper, sugar and sinigang mix. Over low heat, add the cream last. Serve with chicken.

