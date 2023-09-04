Chefs share secret to crispy, perfectly cooked fried chicken

According to the Food and Grocery Trends 2022 report released by Grab, many of its users order fried chicken on a daily basis.

MANILA, Philippines — Are your attempts to cook restaurant-quality, crispy, delicious fried chicken always an epic fail? Well, now you are about to discover exactly what the secret is, as seven top-caliber chefs share the way they cook their fried chicken.

After you’ve tried their style, you will never go back to your own way.

Chef Michael Santos

Corporate Executive Chef, The Alley by Vikings

Chef Santos said the secret to achieving crispy and juicy fried chicken lies in a few key steps. These include:

1. Brining. Soak the chicken in a brine (a mixture of water, salt and sometimes other seasonings) for a few hours before frying. This helps season the meat and keep it juicy before cooking.

2. Buttermilk marinade. After brining, marinate the chicken in buttermilk. The acid in the buttermilk tenderizes the meat and imparts flavor.

3. Coating. Dip the marinated chicken in a seasoned flour mixture (salt, pepper, smoked paprika, oregano). This coating creates the crispy exterior. You can also double-coat for extra crunch.

4. Oil temperature. Maintain a consistent oil temperature around 350 to 375°F (175 to 190°C). This ensures the chicken cooks evenly and becomes crispy without absorbing excess oil.

5. Frying time. Cook the chicken until it is golden brown and reaches a safe internal temperature of 165°F (74°C). Use a meat thermometer to check.

6. Resting. Let the fried chicken rest on a wire rack for a few minutes after frying. This allows excess oil to drain and the juices to redistribute within the meat.

Remember that practice makes perfect. It might take a few tries to get the technique just right, but these steps should help you achieve deliciously crispy and juicy fried chicken.

Chef Gene Cordova

President, The Culinary Arts International. and BB³C Bakeshop

Chef Gene said that he likes to brine the chicken for at least 12 hours (sugar and salt water solution) and lightly coat in seasoned flour. He fries it until it is crispy at 350 to 374°F.

Chef Cordova shares his three-step secret.

1. Brining will make sure that the meat is tender, moist and well-seasoned.

2. Lightly flour in seasoned flour. I season my flour with my favorite seasoning (Old Bay) or simply salt and pepper.

3. Deep-fry at the right temperature. This will ensure that the chicken is crispy on the outside and juicy in the inside.

Chef Myke ‘Tatung’ Sarthou

Owner, Pandan Asian Café, Lore, Azadore and New York Cubao

For Chef Tatung, there are some points to remember.

Bring your food to room temperature before frying.

Always fry at the right temperature, around 180 to 200 ° C.

C. When frying, it is important that you use the right kind of cooking oil. One that has neutral flavor and aroma. One that has a high smoking and burning point.

Chef Edward Bugia

Executive Chef and Co-Owner, Mimi & Bros.

Chef Edward shared that frying is always about temperature control of your oil. If it is too cold, the chicken will be soggy. If it is the other way around, like if it is too hot, the coating will be burned.

He reminded that it is important to remember that when dipping the chicken, the oil is already slightly bubbling. You can test it with chopsticks.

Chef Waya Araos-Wijangco

Chef-owner, Gypsy Gourmet Baguio

Chef Waya shared these tips for those who want her recipe.

1. Salt the chicken generously the night before. The salt will act as a dry brine and tenderize the chicken. It does not matter what other seasonings you use on the chicken, as long as you do this step.

2. Double dredge the chicken in flour mixture. Use a combination of potato starch and rice flour for the flour mixture or coating.

3. Fry at 180°C for 7 to 12 minutes, depending on how large the chicken pieces are.

Chef Him Uy De Baron

Chef-instructor, Himpossible recipes

Chef Him said that he first brines his chicken and dries it before breading. After brining, he pat-dries the chicken, lays it skin side up, uncovered in the fridge, and dries it there for at least 12 hours.

For the breading mixture, he combines all-purpose flour and rice flour. The temperature, when frying, is also critical, he stressed. He reminded to start at 380°F and fry around 350°F.

Chef Jayme Natividad

Executive Chef, Taal Vista Hotel, Tagaytay

The Tagaytay chef also recommended braising the chicken in brine. Afterwards, he air-dries it for at least a day. He uses cornstarch and flour mixture along with spices like thyme, sage, garlic and onion powder for his chicken.

