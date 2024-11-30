Recipe: Japanese-inspired luncheon meat sandwich

MANILA, Philippines — This is not an ordinary luncheon meat sandwich. For this recipe, you have to turn your luncheon meat slice into a crispy piece of Katsu via the F-E-B method (flour, egg, breadcrumbs) and make Coleslaw Salad first before you stuff them between slices of white bread to make a huge and generously filled sandwich.

There is a bit of work required, but it is totally satisfying and well worth the effort in the end.

Here is the recipe for Luncheon Meat Katsu Sando from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center.

Luncheon Meat Katsu Sando

Ingredients:

1 can (340 grams) Purefoods Luncheon Meat

1/2 cup Magnolia All Purpose Flour

3 Magnolia Brown Eggs, beaten

2 cups (120 grams) Japanese breadcrumbs

2 cups cooking oil

1/4 cup Magnolia Gold Butter Unsalted, softened

10 slices Japanese white loaf bread, edges trimmed

For the Coleslaw Salad:

1/4 pc. (100 grams) green cabbage, thinly sliced

1/2 pc. (100 grams) red cabbage, thinly sliced

1/4 cup roasted sesame dressing

Procedure:

1. Combine coleslaw ingredients in a bowl. Mix well. Cover and chill until ready to use.

2. Dredge luncheon meat pieces in flour, dip in beaten eggs, and then coat with breadcrumbs. Dip again in eggs and then coat with another layer of breadcrumbs.

3. Deep-fry in hot oil for 3 minutes or until golden brown. Drain off excess oil on paper towels and set aside.

4. Spread butter on one side of bread slices and toast in a pan or oven toaster.

5. Arrange 5 bread slices on a board with toasted side down. Place luncheon meat katsu on bread and then top with coleslaw. Cover with remaining bread slices to make sandwiches. Slice in half and serve.

*Makes 5 servings. (Yield: 5 sandwiches/ 1 sandwich per serving)

