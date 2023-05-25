^

Recipe: Power-packed sandwich for school, office or travel 'baon'

CAINTA, Philippines — Looking for new ideas for your school, office or weekend getaway "baon"? 

Make a healthy Potato Egg Sandwich. Potatoes and bread are rich in carbohydrates, so they will give your kids sustained energy in school. This sandwich, developed by the Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation, also contains tomatoes, which are rich in Vitamin C for immunity.

Here is the quick and easy way to make this sandwich:

Potato Egg Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 boiled eggs, chopped

1/4 cup potato, boiled, mashed

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. iodized salt

1 tsp. Ajinomoto Umami Seasoning

8 pcs. tasty bread or Pan Americano

1/4 cup cucumber, with skin, sliced

1/4 cup tomato, sliced

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, mix together chopped eggs, potato, mayonnaise, pepper, salt, and Ajinomoto seasoning.

2. Get 1 pc. tasty bread and put on top 2 slices each of cucumber and tomato. Stuff with 2 Tbsps. potato-egg mixture. Cover with another piece of tasty bread.

3. Slice sandwich into half diagonally. You may also slice into squares or diagonal. Best served with 1/2 pc. apple and a glass of milk.

*Tip: If cucumber and/or tomato are not available, use lettuce as vegetable replacement.

