WATCH: Sinangag with a twist by celebrity chef JP Anglo

MANILA, Philippines — Sinangag or fried rice is among Filipinos’ breakfast staples, and is usually served with a fried meat and egg to form a “Silog” or Sinangag and itlog (egg) meal.

At a recent cooking demonstration in his Sarsa Restaurant + Bar in Makati City, Celebrity Chef JP Anglo of Bacolod presented a new way to cook the classic Sinangag.

Instead of the usual sautéing of garlic and onion in oil before putting in crashed rice in the pan, Anglo’s way to cook Sinangag is to first, scramble some eggs. Then, he put the scrambled eggs into the KitchenAid Classic Forged Aluminum Wok, swirling the pan constantly over fire to make sure the eggs remained runny. Since the wok is non-stick, he did not have to put oil to cook the eggs.

While the scrambled eggs are still runny, he added a block of white rice over it. He then crushed the rice with the eggs mixture, then added in the usual condiments such as garlic, salt, and pepper.

Chef JP instructed another way to cook Sinangag: “If you have pork oil, put it (into the wok). Add the garlic. Then add your salt or a little bit of patis or fish sauce. Flavor your oil, then add your egg. ‘Pag malasado palang ‘yung egg, add the rice… Say, you’re making fried rice with no egg, then just flavor your oil. ‘Yung oil, nand’un na ‘yung timpla, then add the rice.”

He recommended using a wok because it has deep edges, ideal for flipping the rice as it cooks. Mid-way through the flipping and flattening the rice in the wok, he added some soy sauce and drizzled over some chopped parsley.

This Sinangag with a twist was cooked by Anglo to complement his Salted Egg Prawns recipe. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya