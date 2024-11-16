Recipe: Chef Sau Del Rosario's stylized Pesang Isda

MANILA, Philippines — Count on Chef Sau Del Rosario to turn up really tasty Filipino dishes and elevate them to gourmet status.

The Pampanga-born celebrity chef who is behind SawSaw and Café Fleur is an advocate of Filipino food. Even when he is using imported ingredients, such as U.S. Potatoes, he still anchors his dishes on Filipino flavors.

Take this Pesang Isda at Patatas Bola-Bola. He elevates this simple soup into a complete meal with fish potato balls in ginger broth.

Try whipping it up at home.

Pesang Isda at Patatas Bola-Bola

Ingredients:

2 pcs. U.S. Fresh Potatoes, cut into quarters

500 grams Lapu-lapu (grouper)

2 tbsps. fish sauce

Pepper

1 pc. onion, sliced

1 pc. garlic, crushed

1 pc. ginger, cut into pieces

4 cups rice water

4 pcs. pechay leaves

Oil for sautéing

Procedure:

1. Boil potatoes and mash.

2. Debone fish. Add fish sauce and pepper and roughly process with cooked potatoes in food processor.

3. Form into balls. Set aside.

4. In a hot saucepan, sauté onion, garlic, and ginger in a little oil. Pour in rice water (*hugas bigas) and simmer for 5 minutes. Add potato fish balls and bring to a boil for another 3 minutes.

5. Add pechay. Season.

6. Plate and serve.

