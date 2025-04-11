Recipe: How to make long fries from mashed potato

MANILA, Philippines — Ever wished that you had fries as long as six inches? Now that Potatoes USA has made Instant Mash and other U.S. dehydrated potatoes available in the local market, you can “custom-make” your own potato fries.

Chef Vince Garcia of Rainforest Kitchen recently made Le’Garce Fritters with Tartare Sauce using Potatoes USA Instant Mash seasoned with Cajun spices.

He also made a creamy tartare sauce for the homemade six-inch fries. It also goes very well with many shapes and variants of U.S. Frozen Potatoes.

Le’Garce Fritters with Tartare Sauce

Ingredients:

For the fritters:

1 kg. U.S. Dehydrated Potatoes

200 grams potato starch

2 cups fresh milk

2 cups chicken broth

5 grams spring onion

10 grams Cajun powder

1 liter frying oil

Procedure:

1. In a saucepan, combine fresh milk and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer while stirring continuously.

2. Transfer mixture to a large bowl and add U.S. dehydrated potato along with remaining ingredients.

3. Place mixture in a large vacuum pack, flatten to about 1/2 –inch thick and 10 inches long, then freeze for 15 minutes.

4. Cut into pieces with a sharp knife and freeze overnight. Make sure the fritters are well frozen for the time you need to fry them. Shelf life is 1 month.

5. To fry, heat oil to 130°C and cook fritters for 5 minutes, then rest for 2 minutes.

6. Increase temperature to 160°C and fry for another 3 minutes for a total of 8 minutes’ cooking time.

For the tartare sauce:

450 grams Kewpie Mayonnaise

6 whole egg whites

200 grams pickle relish

100 grams red onion

1 gram white peppercorns

Procedure:

1. Boil egg for 8 minutes, cool it down, and then peel. Remove the yolk and keep the egg white.

2. Put mayonnaise in a mixing bowl.

3. Incorporate all the rest of the ingredients. Serve dip based on your preferred dip container. Grate egg white directly on top of the dish as garnish.

RELATED: Recipe: Light and healthy veggie fries