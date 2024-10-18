Recipe: Lighter version of Baked Mac

MANILA, Philippines — Craving for Baked Mac but want it lighter and a little different? Why not substitute tuna for the meat and add some button mushrooms to go with it?

This recipe from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center should hit that craving spot on.

Tuna Mac Casserole

Ingredients:

For the Tuna Mac:

1/2 cup (32 grams) grated Magnolia Cheezee

1/4 cup potato chips, crushed

400 grams elbow macaroni, cooked according to package directions

1 can (180 grams) tuna chunks in vegetable oil, drained

For the sauce:

1/4 cup Star Margarine Classic

1 pc. (50 grams) onion, cubed

1 can (100 grams) mushrooms pieces and stems, drained

1/4 cup (30 grams) Magnolia All-Purpose Flour

1 cup chicken broth

2 cups Magnolia Purefresh Milk

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine cheese and potato chips in a bowl. Set aside.

2. Prepare the sauce. In a casserole, melt margarine and sauté onion until tender. Add mushrooms and cook for about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with flour and stir mushroom mixture.

3. Gradually add chicken stock then milk while stirring continuously. Simmer, while stirring continuously, until mixture thickens.

4. Add cooked macaroni and tuna. Mix well. Transfer to greased oven-proof dish. Top with cheese and potato chips mixture.

5. Bake for 20 minutes or until browned and mixture bubbles. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Tip: If using an oven toaster, use 2 to 3 small containers for the casserole and oven toast on high for 10 to 15 minutes.

Makes 8 servings.

