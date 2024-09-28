Recipe: Chef Robby Goco's Greek-inspired Blueberry Stuffed Chicken

MANILA, Philippines — You never thought you can cook with fruits like blueberries. They are in great abundance in fresh and frozen form in major supermarkets in Manila.

Blueberries are one of the most nutritious fruits in the world, and they are used in breads, pastries, desserts, smoothies and shakes.

You can cook with blueberries, too. Chef Robby Goco of Cyma Greek Taverna shows how in this Greek-inspired Blueberry Stuffed Chicken with Watercress recipe.

Chef Robby Goco

Greek-inspired Blueberry-stuffed Chicken with Watercress

Ingredients:

For the stuffing:

1/4 cup frozen blueberries

1 tbsp. dried blueberry

2 tsps. maple syrup

Lemon zest, grated from 1/8 of a lemon

1 tsp. lemon juice

1/2 cup feta cheese

2 slices Prosciutto ham, cut into thin strips

Pinch of dried oregano

Pinch of chili flakes

For the chicken:

2 pcs. chicken breast fillets, preferably airline cut

Salt, pepper, and dried oregano to season

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

2 tbsps. butter

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 pcs. garlic cloves, smashed

For the sauce:

1 pc. shallot, finely minced

1/4 cup white wine

2/3 cup chicken stock

2 cups watercress, roughly chopped

1/4 cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper to season

For the garnish:

Watercress

EVOO

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 175°C.

2. Combine the stuffing ingredients.

3. Prepare the chicken. Make an incision on the thickest part of the breast to make a pocket, making sure not to cut all the way through. Put stuffing inside, then secure the opening of the pocket with a toothpick. Season the exterior of the chicken with salt, pepper, and oregano.

4. Put some EVOO in a sauté pan and sear the chicken on one side. Add butter, rosemary, and garlic, and sear the other side of the chicken, basting often. Once fully seared, transfer chicken to an oven-proof dish to finish cooking in the oven for 30 minutes.

5. Remove rosemary and garlic from sauté pan. Deglaze sauté pan with shallots and white wine. Then add chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add watercress and puree with a blender or immersion blender. Bring everything back to a boil, then add cream. Shut off heat and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

6. To assemble, let the fully cooked chicken rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Remove the toothpick and cut each breast into 3 to 4 slices. Put the watercress sauce on the bottom of the plate and arrange the chicken slices on top. Garnish with fresh watercress and drizzle EVOO all over. Serve.

RELATED: Recipe: Peri-Peri Chicken