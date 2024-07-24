^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Thai Green Chicken Curry

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 12:00pm
Thai Green Chicken Curry
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — Like the Som Tum Kai Kem, or the Green Papaya Salad with Salted Egg, the Gaeng Kiew Wan Gai or Green Curry Chicken is a Thai staple.

While we cook our curry dishes with the yellow curry powder, the Thais use the green curry paste.

So during a recent cooking demonstration at the Mango Tree Manila restaurant, organized by the Thai Trade Center in Manila, for the Kingdom of Thailand's Department of Foreign Trade, the chef invited to show us how to cook the famous chicken curry dish and made us sample what he prepared during the demo.

The cooking demo was also a way of promoting Thailand's premium rice when served with authentic Thai food.

Ingredients:

70 grams green curry paste

400 ml coconut cream

350 grams chicken breast (sliced)

2 tbsps. vegetable oil

100 ml chicken stock (or water)

5 eggplants

1/4 cup of baby eggplants (optional)

 

Cooking instructions:

1) Heat the vegetable oil in a sauce pan and stir in the green curry paste until aroma is smelled, then lower the heat.

2) Add half of the coconut cream and bring to a boil.

3) Add the remaining  coconut cream and the chicken stock. Bring to a boil.

4) Add the sliced chicken then the vegetables.

5) Season to taste with fish sauce and sugar.

6) Simmer until cooked and garnish the serving dish with basil leaves. Serve with Jasmine rice.

