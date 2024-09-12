Buffalo's Wings N' Things opens flagship store, launches new menu

MANILA, Philippines — American comfort food restaurant Buffalo's Wings N' Things opened its 38th branch at the Mall of Asia Arena Annex or MAAX Building as its first flagship store, offering a menu that brings it back to its roots.

During the two-floor branch's launch last September 10, co-founder Rommel Ng shared that the flagship store was the "realization of a vision."

"Back in 2009 we weren't really wing joint... now we're going back to our roots of an all-American comfort food restaurant," Ng said.

Ng added that the original branch in Ortigas Home Depot was only open for dinner because the staff then all had day jobs.

The new store goes beyond the usual offerings of chicken wings, bone-in and boneless, with dishes and options only available at the flagship location.

These include a variety of soup and salad options, sandwiches like the Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich which was launched last July, and an array of finger food favorites such as BBQ Onion Rings and Truffle Parmesan Fries.

Ng shared in on a secret off the menu that the Popcorn Shrimp appetizer can be ordered in any flavor, not just the basic batter.

Mouth-watering main dishes to look out for are the Grilled BBQ Pork Belly, Southern Fried Chicken Plate, New York Fish and Chips, Cajun Shrimp Pasta, Meaty Marinara Pasta, and Pesto Cream Pasta.

Following the opening of the flagship store, the restaurant chain is eyeing a goal of 100 stores by 2026.

