San Miguel, Wolfgang's team up for limited set menu

Two dishes in the "What's Your Beef?" special

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Brewery Inc. is collaborating with Wolfgang's Steakhouse for a limited set menu that pairs products from both companies.

Dubbed the "What's Your Beef?" special, the menu features two sets of four dishes made from USDA Prime Angus Black beef created by chefs Ed Bugia and Chris Once.

The first set available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays consists of Bistek Style Tataki, Bitterballen with Mechado-style Sauce and a Burger Steak cooked Wolfgang's style.

The second set available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays meanwhile consists of Sinuglaw, Pinoy Barbeque Skewers, and Manila Pares.

Both sets include as starter a Smash Burger with duck fat truffle fries, smoked onion rings and dill pickles on the side, as well as an ube, mango and avocado-flavored Ice Cream Sundae topped by chocolate-covered bacon and Wolfgang's signature "schlag" or whipped cream for dessert.

The main dishes are complemented by San Miguels' premium beers — All-Malt, Super Dry, Cerveza Negra, and Cerveza Blanca — or cocktails made with said beers.

A set with three beverages costs P1,988 while four beverages costs P2,188, with additional plates at P348.

Bugia told Philstar.com during a media lunch at Wolfgang's The Podium branch last August 22 that customers are encouraged to "experiment which beers to pair with the dishes as people have different tastes and profiles."

The chef also said the set menu is best enjoyed in an al fresco or bar setting, and the special offering could extend until end-October given the anticipation for the collaboration.

The "What's Your Beef?" special is available at Wolfgang's branches in Podium, One Bonifacio High Street, and Newport Mall.

