New shabu-shabu restaurant Shaburi opens in Mitsukoshi BGC

MANILA, Philippines — The first Philippine branch of Japanese retail chain Mitsukoshi has added a new shabu-shabu restaurant to its offerings.

Shaburi, part of the Mugen Group which also handles UCC, CoCo Ichibanya, and Mos Burger, is now open at Mitsukoshi BGC.

Shabu-shabu is a Japanese hotpot dish composed of thinly sliced meat and vegetables boiled in water, with dipping sauces on the side.

The new restaurant offers unlimited shabu-shabu that lasts for 90 minutes or a plate set that goes for an hour.

Customers can choose one or two soups from five different options — Original Konbu, Chicken Collagen Paitan, Hot Miso, Beef Pepper, or Sukiyaki — which can be sorted into a single or twin pot.

All the vegetables, fruits, sides, beverages, and dessert can be selected from the buffet area.

The regular shabu-shabu selection has 10 dish items to choose from within 90 minutes: Tasty Beef, Low Fat Pork, Pork Belly, Pork Dumpling, Tender Chicken, Homemade Chicken Ball, and four Udons (Niku, Wakame, Tanuki, and Fish Ball).

The 10 dishes are available in the premium shabu-shabu selection with additional options like Iberico Pork Collar, Angus Beef, and Homemade Beef Meat Ball.

The premium wagyu shabu selection offers the restaurant's top-of-the-line dishes, namely, Special Wagyu, Gyu Tan, Beef Striploin, Seafood Platter, Salmon, Homemade Salmon Fish Ball, Squid, Mussell, and Shrimp.

The plate set is available on weekdays for lunch, with one meat plate from the regular selection for P449 and two meat plates from the same selection for P599.

Here is the price breakdown for the unlimited shabu-shabu:

Regular Selection Weekday Lunch P799 - Adult P425 - Child Dinner, Weekend, Holiday P849 - Adult P450 - Child

Special Selection Weekday Lunch P999 - Adult P425 - Child Dinner, Weekend, Holiday P1,099 - Adult P450 - Child

Premium Wagyu Shabu Weekday Lunch P2,199 - Adult P840 - Child Dinner, Weekend, Holiday P2,499 - Adult P865 - Child



