Recipe: Street-style Corn by Chef Gene Gonzalez

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 8, 2024 | 4:04pm
Street-style Corn
MANILA, Philippines — Who says vegetarian has to be bland and unpalatable? If the recipe is created by Chef Gene Gonzalez, the dish would surely look and taste great — as if it is not vegetarian at all.

Just recently, Chef Gene whipped up three vegetarian dishes in a cooking demonstration held at the World Food Expo 2024 (WOFEX 2024) for Lee Kum Kee, and this recipe of Street-style Corn was one of the recipes featured.

Try this different way of enjoying corn.

Chef Gene Gonzalez presenting the plant-based recipes he featured in his cooking demo for Lee Kum Kee.

Street-style Corn

Ingredients:

1/2 tbsp. Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chow oil

1 can corn kernels, drained

1 tsp. chopped garlic

1 tsp. onion

1 tsp. LKK Hoisin Sauce

1 tsp. LKK Premium Soy Sauce

1/2 tsp. LKK Vegetarian Mushroom Sauce         

1 tsp. LKK Chili Garlic Sauce

1 1/2 tbsps. butter

1/4 tsp. white pepper

Pinch of sugar 

Pinch of salt

Pinch of five-spice powder

For the topping:

Nori (seaweed paper), shredded

Chopped chives

Procedure:

1. Sauté all ingredients together in butter.

2. Top with shredded Nori strips, cutting them with scissors.

3. Sprinkle chopped chives over it and serve immediately.

