Recipe: Street-style Corn by Chef Gene Gonzalez

MANILA, Philippines — Who says vegetarian has to be bland and unpalatable? If the recipe is created by Chef Gene Gonzalez, the dish would surely look and taste great — as if it is not vegetarian at all.
Just recently, Chef Gene whipped up three vegetarian dishes in a cooking demonstration held at the World Food Expo 2024 (WOFEX 2024) for Lee Kum Kee, and this recipe of Street-style Corn was one of the recipes featured.
Try this different way of enjoying corn.
Street-style Corn
Ingredients:
1/2 tbsp. Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chow oil
1 can corn kernels, drained
1 tsp. chopped garlic
1 tsp. onion
1 tsp. LKK Hoisin Sauce
1 tsp. LKK Premium Soy Sauce
1/2 tsp. LKK Vegetarian Mushroom Sauce
1 tsp. LKK Chili Garlic Sauce
1 1/2 tbsps. butter
1/4 tsp. white pepper
Pinch of sugar
Pinch of salt
Pinch of five-spice powder
For the topping:
Nori (seaweed paper), shredded
Chopped chives
Procedure:
1. Sauté all ingredients together in butter.
2. Top with shredded Nori strips, cutting them with scissors.
3. Sprinkle chopped chives over it and serve immediately.
