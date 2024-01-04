fresh no ads
Chef Edward David Mateo's premium Maja Blanca recipe

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
January 4, 2024 | 10:08am
Maja Blanca
CAINTA, Philippines — Love "kakanin"?

Then, chances are that Maja Blanca, along with Biko, Sapin-Sapin, Cassava Cake, Puto, Cuchinta, and Palitaw, is one of your all-time favorites. Kakanins never go out of style because, for Filipinos, they are the all-occasion, no-occasion treats to enjoy all-year round. Chef Edward David Mateo of La Royale Patisserie and Minatamis PH, happily shares this Maja Blanca recipe for Internet browsers to try making at home.

Maja Blanca

Ingredients:

2 cups coconut milk

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/3 cup white sugar

1 cup whole corn kernels

Procedure:

1. In a saucepan, combine all ingredients, and mix well.

2. Cook over medium flame, slowly mixing the mixture until it becomes very thick.

3. Transfer to a molder.

4. Sprinkle with grated cheese or latik on top.

5. Slice and serve.

