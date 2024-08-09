Carlos Yulo to get free pizza, ice cream for life

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo (gold) poses during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics men's vault event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Prizes continue to flow for gymnast Carlos Yulo after his historic double gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Carlos won gold medals in the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Floor and Vault events, making him the first male Filipino athlete to win an Olympic gold medal and the first to win multiple medals in the same Olympics.

His double victory comes just three years after Hidilyn Diaz took home the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold medal.

A number of private companies have announced they would give Carlos rewards for his historic feat, some of them lasting a lifetime, including most recently by the Philippine chains of Pizza Hut and Dairy Queen.

Related: Carlos Yulo, fellow Filipino Paris Olympics medalists to receive business packages

The two food companies will be giving Carlos a lifetime of free pizza (by Pizza Hut) and ice cream (by Dairy Queen) as a reward.

"Carlos is a fearless individual... which is why we are celebrating his historic feat with a bold and flavorful gift — free pizza and ice cream for life!" said Philippine Pizza Inc. Chief Operating Officer Chacha Junio in a statement.

The latest reward is almost a sweetener for Carlos who received something similar from Vikings, a lifetime of free buffets at their restaurants.

Some of the few Carlos will get include a three-bedroom condominium, a house and lot in Batangas, a lifetime of free flights on Philippine Airlines, and a lifetime subscription to Vivamax.

RELATED: Carlos Yulo to get lifetime Vivamax subscription