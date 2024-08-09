Carlos Yulo, fellow Filipino Paris Olympics medalists to receive business packages

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the pommel horse event of the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 31, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Local cosmetics company Ever Bilena will be giving Filipino medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympics business packages.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo, who won two golds, will receive a Direct Sales business package worth P1 million, while boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas who both won bronzes will each receive business packages worth P250,000.

The company noted that Carlos mentioned in an interview he'll be using all the cash incentives for investment knowing he won't compete forever, thus hoping the business package will help the gymnast become a self-sufficient entrepreneur.

The cosmetics company previously gave weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz a business package worth P1 million when she won the Philippines' first Olympic gold three years ago.

The company has long supported athletes like boxer Manny Pacquiao during his early fighting days and the National University Lady Bull Dogs.

Some national athletes the company continues to back include pole vaulter EJ Obiena, swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi, boxer Carl Jammes Martin, wakeboarder Raphael Trinidad, chess prodigy Bince Rafael, and the Gilas women's basketball team.

Incentives and rewards continue to flow for the Filipino Olympic medalists, some of the few Carlos will get include a three-bedroom condominium, a house and lot in Batangas, a lifetime of free flights on Philippine Airlines, a lifetime of free buffets at Vikings, and a lifetime subscription to Vivamax.

