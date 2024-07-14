Recipe: Richard Gomez's simple and flavorful chicken rice

MANILA, Philippines — From the kitchens of celebrities such as Richard Gomez and Marjorie Barretto come a lot of delightful family recipes. In the case of actor, model and now representative of the 4th District of Leyte, Richard shows how he really loves to cook when he’s home and has time to spare.

One of the dishes that he likes to prepare is Chicken Rice. For this simple and flavorful recipe, the actor-politician uses Doña Elena Olive Oil, the Pure variant (the other two being Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Pomace), which is ideal for sautéing and light frying. It contains antioxidants and healthy monounsaturated fats, which is ideal for a Sunday gathering.

Richard’s Simple and Flavorful Chicken Rice

Ingredients:

Chicken thighs

Chinese cooking wine

Sesame oil

Soy sauce

Pepper

Salt

Onions

Ginger

Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil

Garlic Chicken stock Rice

Procedure:

1. Mix soy sauce, salt, pepper, Chinese cooking wine and sesame oil to season the chicken thoroughly.

2. Preheat skillet over medium-high heat and add Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil. When oil is hot, fry the chicken until it turns golden brown. Once done, remove the chicken from the skillet and set it aside. After frying in the skillet, remove oil but leave a little on the skillet. Add the rice and the remaining sauce of the marinated chicken. Place sliced onions, garlic, ginger and chicken on top of the rice.

3. Pour chicken stock over the mixture, allowing the rice to absorb it, and let it cook.

4. Prepare the sauce while waiting for the chicken rice to cook. Start by grating ginger and slicing scallions. Place them in a separate bowl and set aside.

5. Heat the Doña Elena Pure Olive Oil in a pan until it starts to boil. Transfer into a bowl, and mix in the grated ginger and scallions until it is combined well.

6. Once the chicken rice is cooked, transfer it onto a serving platter and serve the sauce on the side for dipping. Serve and enjoy.

