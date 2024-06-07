fresh no ads
Recipe: Corned Beef Lumpiang Shanghai | Philstar.com
^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Corned Beef Lumpiang Shanghai

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 7, 2024 | 11:56am
Recipe: Corned Beef Lumpiang Shanghai
Corned Beef Lumpiang Shanghai
Chef Jackie Ang Po

MANILA, Philippines — Although the rainy season has officially begun, fun activities for kids to do with their moms may go on, and one of these bonding activities is preparing food and cooking together.

Making Corned Beef Lumpiang Shanghai should be something enjoyable for mom and kid. Chef Jackie Ang Po, using high quality Purefoods Corned Beef in cans, showed just how easy it can be.

Corned Beef Lumpiang Shanghai

Ingredients:

16 pcs. lumpia or spring roll wrapper

2 cans Purefoods Chili Corned Beef

6 pcs. siling haba, sliced

1 pc. big onion, sliced

Flour and water paste

Procedure:

1. Sauté Purefoods Chili Corned Beef in a little oil. Drain.

2. Using the same oil, sauté the onion and siling haba.

3. Once filling is cool, divide the filling to feel the lumpia wrappers and roll. Mix together a little flour and water, and use to seal the ends of the lumpia.

4. Fry Lumpiang Shanghai in hot oil until golden. Remove from oil and let cool on a rack to make sure the spring rolls remain crunchy.

RELATED: Lumpiang Kalabasa: A healthy take on popular fried food

vuukle comment

CORNED BEEF

LUMPIA

LUMPIANG SHANGHAI

RECIPE
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with