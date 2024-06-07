Recipe: Corned Beef Lumpiang Shanghai

MANILA, Philippines — Although the rainy season has officially begun, fun activities for kids to do with their moms may go on, and one of these bonding activities is preparing food and cooking together.

Making Corned Beef Lumpiang Shanghai should be something enjoyable for mom and kid. Chef Jackie Ang Po, using high quality Purefoods Corned Beef in cans, showed just how easy it can be.

Corned Beef Lumpiang Shanghai

Ingredients:

16 pcs. lumpia or spring roll wrapper

2 cans Purefoods Chili Corned Beef

6 pcs. siling haba, sliced

1 pc. big onion, sliced

Flour and water paste

Procedure:

1. Sauté Purefoods Chili Corned Beef in a little oil. Drain.

2. Using the same oil, sauté the onion and siling haba.

3. Once filling is cool, divide the filling to feel the lumpia wrappers and roll. Mix together a little flour and water, and use to seal the ends of the lumpia.

4. Fry Lumpiang Shanghai in hot oil until golden. Remove from oil and let cool on a rack to make sure the spring rolls remain crunchy.

