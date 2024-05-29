8 Filipino dishes among TasteAtlas' '100 Best Pork Dishes'

MANILA, Philippines — Eight Filipino dishes landed on the "Top 100 Pork Dishes in the World" list of online food database TasteAtlas.

The dishes and their respective rankings are as follows: Lechon Kawali (#20), Lechon (#29), Bicol Express (#34), Sisig (#43), Inihaw na Liempo (#55), Adobong Baboy (#56), Binagoongan (#77) and Crispy Pata (#84).

All of the dishes garned a score of at least four stars, except for Crispy Pata, which scored 3.9 stars.

Topping the list was Colombia's version of Lechon known as Lechona, scoring an impressive 4.7 stars, followed closely by Pernil from Puerto Rico.

Three Mexican dishes completed the Top 5, namely, Gringas, Tacos al Pastor and Cochinita Pibil. In the sixth spot is another Mexican dish called Chilorio.

Updated as of May 15, the list is based on ratings from TasteAtlas' audience, just like its food rankings. This particular list recognized 6,654 legitimate ratings from a recorded 10,129 by "ignoring bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings."

RELATED: 9 Filipino dishes land on TasteAtlas' '100 Best Street Foods in Southeast Asia' list